According to South Korea’s military, North Korea has launched a ballistic missile from the Sunan area near Pyongyang, Tass informs.

May 4, 2022, 13:35 N. Korea fires ballistic missile, S. Korean military say

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Seoul said the launch was detected at 12:03 local time (06:03 Moscow time) on Wednesday. "Our military is tracking and monitoring related movements to prepare against the possibility of an additional launch, and it is maintaining a full readiness posture," Yonhap cited the JCS as saying.

The JCS said the North Korean missile flew 470 km at a top altitude of 780 km and speed of Mach 11, the agency reported.

This year, North Korea has conducted more than 10 missile tests. On April 16, the North test-fired a new tactical weapon.