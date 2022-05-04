President Arayik Harutyunyan met with members of the “Free Homeland-UCA” parliamentary faction

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the "Free Homeland-UCA" parliamentary faction, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The issues on the agenda referred to the internal and external challenges facing the Republic, the work aimed at state-building, as well as the improvement of the legislative field.

Regarding a number of issues raised during the concerned discussion, President Harutyunyan assured the legislators that the Government spares no effort to address them on the principle of proportionality.