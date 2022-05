Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “At the invitation of Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia on May 4 on a two-day official visit”, the statement said.