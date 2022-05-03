European Commission to Discuss Sixth Package of EU’s Sanctions Against Russia on May 3

The European Commission will discuss the sixth package of the European Union’s (EU) sanctions against Moscow at a meeting of the college of European commissioners on May 3, 2022, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Tomorrow we will have our next EC college meeting, after which I am sure President [of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen] will provide additional information," she said.

Asked whether a decision on the EU’s embargo on Russian oil is expected any time soon, Kadri said that the European Commission is "working on the next set of sanctions.".