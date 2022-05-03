President Harutyunyan received the delegation of the American University of Armenia

On May 3, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the American University of Armenia (AUA) led by Vice-President Ashot Ghazaryan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting addressed issues related to the development of education in Artsakh. Within this context, both sides underscored their commitment to effectively use the potential of the American University of Armenia.

The Head of the State conveyed gratitude to the leadership of the AUA for the significant assistance in the reconstruction of the Artsakh State University’s academic building, as well as the acquisition of necessary furniture and equipment.