On May 3, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan held a meet with the representatives of the media operating in Artsakh.

May 3, 2022, 14:46 On the occasion of Press Freedom Day, Artsakh Human Rights Defender met with media representatives

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting they discussed the existing problems in the sphere, presenting the ways of the solution.

In the first part of the meeting, the issues and obstacles faced by journalists in their professional activities were discussed. In the second part, they exchanged views on the activation of the role of journalists in the protection of human rights . Gegham Stepanyan expressed conviction that such discussions should be more frequent.

During the last year, we planned to held meetings with people engaged in various professional activities, especially with journalists, who are natural allies of the ombudsman's institution, because on the one hand they widely cover the ombudsman's work, on the other hand the international practice shows that human rights violations are often voiced by journalists. In this regard, we must be able to work in a coordinated manner,"Gegham Stepanyan told “Artsakhpress”.