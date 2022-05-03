The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border does not correspond to reality.

May 3, 2022, 14:10 Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Ministry of Defense added that the situation on the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian military.