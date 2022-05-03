“Paul Eluard Francophone Center” Foundation is a bridge ensuring the cultural solidarity between Artsakh and France. Director

The “Paul Eluard Francophone Center” Foundation operating in Stepanakert has become not only a place of entertainment and events for the people of Artsakh, but also a strong connection ensuring the cultural solidarity of the two friendly countries-Artsakh and France.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The solemn opening ceremony of the center building took place on September 14, 2021, which was attended by the President of the "France-Artsakh Friendship Framework", French MP Francois Poupon, President of the "Francophonie in Artsakh" Union, former French MP François Rochebloine, Director of the "Paul Eluard Francophone Center " Foundation Gerard Guerguerian and others.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress” Gerard Guerguerian said that the center consists of three parts: non-commercial part – center and commercial part – café and garden.

"In the non-commercial part, that is, in the center, there is an IT school. The room occupies an area of 150 square meters, which is equipped with computers and furniture. French language courses are held in one of the pavilions on the second floor. Recently, the "Sand Planet" sand painting center has been opened here. The Hadrut Children and Youth Creativity Center also operates in the center,” said Director of the "Paul Eluard Francophone Center " Foundation.

According to him, twice a week interesting events take place in the center: lectures, conferences, gatherings.

Gerard Guerguerian highlighted the friendly relations between France and Artsakh.

"The purpose of establishing the center is to strengthen the Armenian-French connection,” he said.