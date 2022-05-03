London will send military aid worth $375 mln to Ukraine - Downing Street

The next package of British military aid to Ukraine will include electronic warfare equipment, in particular GPS jamming equipment, a counter battery radar system, as well as night vision devices. This is according to a statement the office of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking via video link to the parliament on Tuesday, the head of the British government will go into detail about what is included in the new $375 million package, 10 Downing Street said.

"The UK will also send in the coming weeks heavy lift systems to provide logistical support to isolated forces, and more than a dozen new specialized Toyota Landcruisers to help protect civilian officials in Eastern Ukraine and evacuate civilians from frontline areas, following a request from the Ukrainian government," the statement says.

On February 24, Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. After that the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states announced that they would impose sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities.