The residents of Kert continue creating in the native land. Head of Community

People living and creating in the village of Kert of Artsakh’s Martuni region are firmly attached to their homeland.

May 3, 2022, 12:00

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Kert community Gegham Lalayan told "Artsakhpress". He noted that these days the villagers spend most of their day in the gardens, cultivating the land.

"Due to the 44-day war, the arable lands of the village have passed under the control of the enemy. Three displaced families have been resettled in the village," said G. Lalayan.

The head of the community informed that 96 students attend the community secondary school after Komitas Hakobyan. There is also a kindergarten in the village. 32 students, both from Kert and Karahunj attend the kingerdarten.

"The houses of the village were damaged as a result of the hostilities. Restoration works have been carried out in the residential buildings. We have a functioning municipality, an aid station, a club, the buildings of which are old and need to be repaired," he said, adding that the village is gasified, provided with electricity and water.

Gegham Lalayan noted that due to the 44-day war, 9 of the fellow villagers died for the sake of the homeland.