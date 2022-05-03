Armenia values partnership with US aimed at peace and stability in region – Armenian FM

Armenia values its partnership with the United States aimed at peace and stability in the region, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in his remarks during the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C..

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “And I also want to note that we value our partnership aimed at peace and stability in our region, and in this regard I want to highlight the important role the United States of America plays as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, which has a mandate from the international community to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, he said. “I also appreciate United States support through the Armenia-Turkish normalization process and United States strong stance on the recognition on the condemnation of the Armenian genocide and confirmation of this stance this year, too”, he added.