The European Union Has Decided to Abandon Russian Coal In the Summer

The European Union will stop importing Russian coal in summer and will do away with Russian oil by the end of 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with The Indian Express newspaper published on Monday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The European Union has adopted, along with its transatlantic partners, "unprecedented sanctions against the Russian Federation," the Chancellor said. "Many countries have joined these sanctions, even if this necessarily implies economic costs for ourselves," he noted.
"We are furthermore now implementing a very ambitious policy to reduce our dependency on the import of fossil fuels from Russia. We will stop the import of Russian coal this summer, we will phase out Russian oil until the end of the year and will reduce gas imports from Russia severely," Scholz said.

     

Politics

Turkish FM insults Armenian Genocide demonstrators in Uruguay as “indecent”, defends “appropriate” Grey Wolves salute

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tried to justify his infamous Grey Wolves salute in Uruguay by blaming the peaceful demonstrators who had gathered to demand recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“No discussion or agreement on the redemarcation of the Armenian-Turkish border” – MFA

There are no plans to re-demarcate the Armenian-Turkish border, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on...

Armenian FM to meet with US Secretary of State in Washington D.C.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the United States, from Monday...

Azerbaijani officials should specify which territories they see in the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Grigoryan

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan referred to the statement of the Assistant...

Armenia is not afraid not to find itself on maps of different periods – FM’s response to Azerbaijani President

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan commented on the statements of Azerbaijani President...

Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian FMs' meeting to be held in Dushanbe

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone talk Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey...

The number one beneficiary of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is the people of Artsakh. The meeting of the delegations led by the leaders of the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia took place in Yerevan

The number one beneficiary of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is the people of Artsakh. The...

Economy

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects given the urgent needs of apartments in Artsakh, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan announced after the meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Society

An event organized on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Autism Day Care and Treatment Center in Stepanakert

The autism day care center at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert has been operating for five years, helping many children with autism.

Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 996,530 full vaccinations against COVID-19

The number of full vaccinations against COVID-19 in Armenia is 996,530, as of May 2, the ministry of...

Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 at the...

A group of students who participated in the 44-day Artsakh War received support from the Armenian Relief Society

Within the framework of the "Best Student" educational program of the Armenian Relief Society, 105 students...

Psychological seminar held in Stepanakert

On April 29, Narine Abrahamyan, a psychologist at the National Center for Addictions Treatment, within...

Renovation of old churches planned in Artsakh

It is not planned to build a new church in Artsakh in the near future, but renovation of the old churches...

Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan convened a thematic press conference

On April 28, on the initiative of the Artsakh Press Club, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace...

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...

Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic...

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Turkish FM insults Armenian Genocide demonstrators in Uruguay as “indecent”, defends “appropriate” Grey Wolves salute
“No discussion or agreement on the redemarcation of the Armenian-Turkish border” – MFA
On the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, Freestyle Wrestling City Championship held in Stepanakert
An event organized on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Autism Day Care and Treatment Center in Stepanakert
Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

On the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, Freestyle Wrestling City Championship held in Stepanakert

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

International

Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12

Russian operation in Ukraine contributes to freeing world from Western oppression - Lavrov

NATO doing everything to prevent political agreements between Russia and Ukraine — Lavrov

