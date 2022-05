There are no plans to re-demarcate the Armenian-Turkish border, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In response to the question of the media, we inform that there is no discussion or agreement on the redemarcation of the Armenian-Turkish border. There is no such issue on the agenda,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.