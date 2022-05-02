On the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, Freestyle Wrestling City Championship held in Stepanakert

On the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, Freestyle Wrestling City Championship was held at the Tamara Kamalyan Stepanakert State Medical College among teenagers born in 2005-2008.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The championship was dedicated to May 9.

The results of the championship with 75 participants after a two-day competition were summed up on May 1.

48 teenagers in 13 weight categories became winners. They were awarded with diplomas and monetary awards.