The autism day care center at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert has been operating for five years, helping many children with autism.

May 2, 2022, 14:00 An event organized on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Autism Day Care and Treatment Center in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, on the occasion of the five-year activity of the center, an event was organized on Monday during which small episodes from the five-year activity of the center were presented.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the director of the rehabilitation center Vardan Tadevosyan noted that during the five years of its activity, the center has had many achievements and successes.

"Sixty children receive annual treatment in the specialized department of autism. Trained specialists- a psychologist, a speech therapist, an ergotherapist, a physiotherapist, special pedagogues, a social worker, two nannies and a nurse work at the center. During these five years, 186 children suffering from autism have received treatment at our center. We have noticed progress in everyone," said V. Tadevosyan.

According to Artsakh Republic Minister of Healthcare, Mikael Hayriyan, the ministry provides intensive services to the center.

"The building conditions of the center are insufficient. We have already planned a program, which will be approved by the President of Artsakh soon.

We will build a new rehabilitation center. There will be maximum optimal conditions for children receiving treatment," the minister said.

According to the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh, Gegham Stepanyan, today the problem with autism is widespread not only in Artsakh, Armenia, but all over the world.

"The spread of the disease is a serious challenge for us in the sense that the society and the state must do everything possible to integrate children into society, to protect their rights properly.

In her speech, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Anahit Hakobyan, said that children with autism are included in the inclusive education program. And the transition to universal inclusive education has raised a number of issues, including a lack of specialists.

"We also have serious problems with the legislative field. Accordingly, in 2023-2024 we will move to new educational standards," said Minister Hakobyan.