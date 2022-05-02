Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

May 2, 2022, 11:52

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has released a false statement accusing the Armenian military units in opening fire from small arms and grenade launchers on May 1 in the direction of Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The situation at the border is relatively stable and is under the Armenian military’s control” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.