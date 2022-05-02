Artsakhpress

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has released a false statement accusing the Armenian military units in opening fire from small arms and grenade launchers on May 1 in the direction of Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The situation at the border is relatively stable and is under the Armenian military’s control” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

 


     

Politics

Armenian FM to meet with US Secretary of State in Washington D.C.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the United States, from Monday to Friday, to participate in the session of the US-Armenia Strategic Dialogue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.

Azerbaijani officials should specify which territories they see in the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Grigoryan

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan referred to the statement of the Assistant...

Armenia is not afraid not to find itself on maps of different periods – FM’s response to Azerbaijani President

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan commented on the statements of Azerbaijani President...

Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian FMs' meeting to be held in Dushanbe

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone talk Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey...

The number one beneficiary of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is the people of Artsakh. The meeting of the delegations led by the leaders of the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia took place in Yerevan

The number one beneficiary of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is the people of Artsakh. The...

Blinken says US trying to prevent resumption of conflict by Azerbaijan, Armenia

During Thursday’s hearings at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, Secretary...

Growing Congressional calls to zero-out U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

A bipartisan group of 64 U.S. Representatives called on leaders of the House Appropriations Committee...

Economy

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects given the urgent needs of apartments in Artsakh, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan announced after the meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Society

Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 996,530 full vaccinations against COVID-19

The number of full vaccinations against COVID-19 in Armenia is 996,530, as of May 2, the ministry of healthcare said.

Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 at the...

A group of students who participated in the 44-day Artsakh War received support from the Armenian Relief Society

Within the framework of the "Best Student" educational program of the Armenian Relief Society, 105 students...

Psychological seminar held in Stepanakert

On April 29, Narine Abrahamyan, a psychologist at the National Center for Addictions Treatment, within...

Renovation of old churches planned in Artsakh

It is not planned to build a new church in Artsakh in the near future, but renovation of the old churches...

Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan convened a thematic press conference

On April 28, on the initiative of the Artsakh Press Club, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace...

Agricultural work being conducted in Kochoghot

In the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region these days agricultural work is being conducted.

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...

Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic...

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Diaspora

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

International

Russian operation in Ukraine contributes to freeing world from Western oppression - Lavrov

NATO doing everything to prevent political agreements between Russia and Ukraine — Lavrov

Denmark becomes the first country to stop its Covid vaccination program

Euro zone inflation hits record high of 7.5%

