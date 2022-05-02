Armenian FM to meet with US Secretary of State in Washington D.C.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the United States, from Monday to Friday, to participate in the session of the US-Armenia Strategic Dialogue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In Washington, Ararat Mirzoyan will also meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, USAID Director Samantha Power, US Special Assistant to the President Amanda Sloat and other colleagues.

Meetings with high-ranking representatives of the US Congress will take place.

Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Armenia will deliver remarks at the Atlantic Council think tank.