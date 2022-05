The number of full vaccinations against COVID-19 in Armenia is 996,530, as of May 2, the ministry of healthcare said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of first dose vaccinations is 131,799.

Another 48,020 received booster shots.