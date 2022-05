The seismological network of Armenia on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 7:29am local time, 13 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and at a depth of 10 kilometers, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The tremor measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter.

The seismic activity was felt in Bavra, Jrapi, and Saragyugh villages of Shirak Province.