Russian operation in Ukraine contributes to freeing world from Western oppression - Lavrov

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is contributing to liberating the world from Western neocolonial oppression, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Xinhua news agency, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is obvious that the collective West’ attempts to hinder the natural course of history, to solve its problems at the expense of others are doomed," the minister said, "Today's world has several centers of decision-making, it is multipolar. We see how dynamically Asian, African and Latin American countries develop. Everyone has a real freedom of choice, including ways of development and participation in integration projects. Our special military operation in Ukraine also contributes to the process of freeing the world from the West’s neocolonial oppression, which is densely mixed with racism and an exceptionality complex."

As Lavrov noted, today we are talking not about a new Cold War, but about "the persistent desire of Washington and its satellites, who think of themselves as 'masters of human destiny,' to impose an American-centric model of the world order." "It has gotten to the point where a Western minority is trying to replace the UN-centric architecture and international law formed as a result of World War II with its own ‘rules-based’ order. Washington and its allies write these very rules themselves and then impose them on the international community as obligatory for implementation", the Russian foreign minister continued.