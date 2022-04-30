NATO doing everything to prevent political agreements between Russia and Ukraine — Lavrov

NATO countries are doing everything to prevent completion of the Russian special operation in Ukraine by political agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the interview with the Xinhua news agency, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We witness the manifestation of classic double standards and hypocrisy of the Western establishment at present. Publicly expressing support to the Kiev regime, NATO countries are doing everything to prevent completion of the operation by way of reaching political agreements," the Russian Minister said.