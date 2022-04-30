Armenia is not afraid not to find itself on maps of different periods – FM’s response to Azerbaijani President

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan commented on the statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev according to which they will rely on all the maps of 1918 and those existing before the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union during the border clarification process with Armenia, and that according to some maps of 1918-1920 Yerevan, Syunik were allegedly part of Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The FM gave a comment to Armenpress:

-The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated yesterday that the process of clarifying the borders with Armenia will be implemented on the basis of all the maps of 1918 and the once that existed before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and that according to some of the maps of 1918 to 1920, Yerevan and Syunik were allegedly part of Azerbaijan. How would you comment on these statements?

-We are not against the research of the maps. But why consider only the 20th century? We can start from the maps created in Babylon in the 6th century BC, or by Herodotus in the 5th century BC, or by Strabo in the 1st century BC, or created by Claudius Ptolemy in the 2nd century AD, or from the maps created by Pliny the Elder in the same period, and then to continue with numerous Latin, Byzantine, Arabic and other geographical descriptions and maps of later periods. Armenia is not afraid not to find itself on those maps.