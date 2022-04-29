A group of students who participated in the 44-day Artsakh War received support from the Armenian Relief Society

Within the framework of the "Best Student" educational program of the Armenian Relief Society, 105 students who took part in the 44-day Artsakh war were provided with financial assistance.
Within the framework of the "Best Student" educational program of the Armenian Relief Society, 105 students who took part in the 44-day Artsakh war were provided with financial assistance.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone talk Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a news release.
The number one beneficiary of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is the people of Artsakh. The...
During Thursday’s hearings at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, Secretary...
A bipartisan group of 64 U.S. Representatives called on leaders of the House Appropriations Committee...
Russia has now focused its efforts on the formats that ensure real results in the Nagorno Karabakh issue,...
The next session of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group dealing with...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey...
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects given the urgent needs of apartments in Artsakh, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan announced after the meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...
During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
Within the framework of the "Best Student" educational program of the Armenian Relief Society, 105 students who took part in the 44-day Artsakh war were provided with financial assistance.
On April 29, Narine Abrahamyan, a psychologist at the National Center for Addictions Treatment, within...
It is not planned to build a new church in Artsakh in the near future, but renovation of the old churches...
On April 28, on the initiative of the Artsakh Press Club, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace...
In the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region these days agricultural work is being conducted.
On April 27, a scientific-practical conference on "Priorities of psychological work in the field of education...
A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s...
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction of the Republic, the defense ministry said.
A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...
Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic...
As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...
On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...
A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
month
week
day