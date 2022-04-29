A group of students who participated in the 44-day Artsakh War received support from the Armenian Relief Society

Within the framework of the "Best Student" educational program of the Armenian Relief Society, 105 students who took part in the 44-day Artsakh war were provided with financial assistance.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lilit Martirosyan, Chairwoman of the Artsakh Branch of the Armenian Relief Society, said that every year the Armenian Relief Society included needy, socially vulnerable groups of the border areas of Artsakh.

“Priority was given mainly to socially vulnerable students. Each was given $ 100. The total amount of assistance made $ 10,500," said Lilit Martirosyan.