ՀԱՅՐУСENG
Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian FMs' meeting to be held in Dushanbe

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone talk Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a news release.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The FMs praised the results of the recent official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to Russia, reaffirmed the commitment of the sides to the provisions of the April 19 joint statement of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Armenian and Russian FMs also discussed the implementation process of the commitments assumed by the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral statements, touched upon the creation of a commission on border demarcation and security issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

FM Mirzoyan reaffirmed the position of Armenia to the processes aimed at establishing regional peace and stability, the negotiations around a comprehensive peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

Minister Mirzoyan approved the proposal of the Russian side to hold Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting in Dushanbe on May 13 within the framework of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.


     

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects given the urgent needs of apartments in Artsakh, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan announced after the meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

A group of students who participated in the 44-day Artsakh War received support from the Armenian Relief Society

Within the framework of the "Best Student" educational program of the Armenian Relief Society, 105 students who took part in the 44-day Artsakh war were provided with financial assistance.

Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction of the Republic, the defense ministry said.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Denmark becomes the first country to stop its Covid vaccination program

