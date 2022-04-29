Psychological seminar held in Stepanakert

On April 29, Narine Abrahamyan, a psychologist at the National Center for Addictions Treatment, within the framework of the " Capacity Building for Social Workers in Artsakh" program funded by the Armenian Relief Fund organized a seminar on "Professional Burning" for psychologists and social workers.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the psychologist said that the program helps the local specialists.

"This is my second visit to Artsakh for professional activities.

During the meeting, the local specialists voiced their concerns. I tried to answer them as much as possible," said N. Abrahamyan, noting that the purpose of the meeting is to strengthen the capacity of Artsakh doctor-psychologists.