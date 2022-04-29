Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Kazakhstan's president proposes holding referendum on constitutional amendments

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed holding a referendum on amending the country’s constitution, Tass informs.

Kazakhstan's president proposes holding referendum on constitutional amendments

Kazakhstan's president proposes holding referendum on constitutional amendments

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I believe that constitutional changes through a popular vote will make the people’s will perfectly clear," he pointed out at a meeting of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan on Friday.

According to Tokayev, "a referendum will allow all citizens to directly participate in deciding the country’s future and will also strengthen a policy aimed at fully democratizing the country and building a new Kazakhstan."

The Kazakh president noted that a referendum was an important democratic institution but Kazakhstan had last held one in 1995, when the current constitution had been adopted.

"I have initiated fundamental constitutional amendments that will radically change the country’s political system. We are moving to a new model of government, a new model of interaction between the government and society," the president explained, adding that a working group had prepared amendments to 33 articles of the constitution.

A bill on introducing constitutional amendments has been submitted to the Constitutional Council that will soon announce its decision. The amendments particularly limit presidential powers, strengthen the role of parliament and local legislatures, and recreate the Constitutional Court.


     

See also

Euro zone inflation hits record high of 7.5%

Lukashenko Believes Other Former Soviet Republics May Also Join Union State

Polish PGNiG confirms complete halt in gas supplies by Gazprom

Gazprom fully suspends gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland due to failure to pay in rubles

EU to bring dependence on Russian energy to zero by 2027, says European Commissioner

Politics

The number one beneficiary of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is the people of Artsakh. The meeting of the delegations led by the leaders of the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia took place in Yerevan

The number one beneficiary of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is the people of Artsakh. The meeting of the delegations led by the leaders of the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia took place in Yerevan, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Blinken says US trying to prevent resumption of conflict by Azerbaijan, Armenia

During Thursday’s hearings at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, Secretary...

Growing Congressional calls to zero-out U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

A bipartisan group of 64 U.S. Representatives called on leaders of the House Appropriations Committee...

Principled disagreements over Karabakh status maintained between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Russia

Russia has now focused its efforts on the formats that ensure real results in the Nagorno Karabakh issue,...

Next meeting of Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group to take place in near future- Zakharova

The next session of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group dealing with...

Erdogan comments on Armenia-Turkey normalization

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey...

‘Never again’: Armenian Genocide commemorated in United States Capitol

Members of the US Congress, representatives of Washington DC's human rights, faith-based, and ethnic...

Economy

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects given the urgent needs of apartments in Artsakh, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan announced after the meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

All news from section

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Society

Psychological seminar held in Stepanakert

On April 29, Narine Abrahamyan, a psychologist at the National Center for Addictions Treatment, within the framework of the " Capacity Building for Social Workers in Artsakh" program funded by the Armenian Relief Fund organized a seminar on "Professional Burning" for psychologists and social workers at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center.

All news from section

Renovation of old churches planned in Artsakh

It is not planned to build a new church in Artsakh in the near future, but renovation of the old churches...

Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan convened a thematic press conference

On April 28, on the initiative of the Artsakh Press Club, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace...

Agricultural work being conducted in Kochoghot

In the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region these days agricultural work is being conducted.

A scientific-practical conference organized in the Artsakh State University

On April 27, a scientific-practical conference on "Priorities of psychological work in the field of education...

A new water pipeline built in Karahunj

A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s...

The construction of a new regulating pool in Tsovategh being completed

The construction of a regulating pool in the Tsovategh community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being...

Military

Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction of the Republic, the defense ministry said.

All news from section

Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic...

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Psychological seminar held in Stepanakert
Euro zone inflation hits record high of 7.5%
Kazakhstan's president proposes holding referendum on constitutional amendments
Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects
The number one beneficiary of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is the people of Artsakh. The meeting of the delegations led by the leaders of the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia took place in Yerevan
more news

Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

All news from section

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

All news from section

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Diaspora

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

All news from section

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

International

Euro zone inflation hits record high of 7.5%

All news from section

Kazakhstan's president proposes holding referendum on constitutional amendments

WhatsApp offering cashback rewards on payments in India

Poland, Romania announce about holding military exercises

Most Read

month

week

day

Search