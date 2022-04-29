Blinken says US trying to prevent resumption of conflict by Azerbaijan, Armenia

During Thursday’s hearings at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked to comment on the situation around Artsakh, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Blinken said that is what he is very actively engaged in, including in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

The Secretary of State said he had spoken many times with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to make sure first and foremost that no one takes any steps that could lead to a resumption of the conflict, as well as to try to advance and support a long-term political settlement.

Blinken added that he is negotiating also with the foreign ministers of the two countries.

In addition, the Secretary of State noted that $45 million have been allocated to Armenia from the US state budget, and $2 million of which are intended for demining.