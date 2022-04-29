Poland and Romania have announced on April 28 about holding military exercises amid Russian special operations in Ukraine, Ria Novosti informed.

April 29, 2022, 11:15 Poland, Romania announce about holding military exercises

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In Poland, starting from May 1, military equipment will be transported on almost all roads of the country for a month, the citizens were urged not to take photos, not to publish information about the equipment, its movement. It was noted that the movement of equipment will be carried out mainly in the north and east of the country.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Defense Ministry, commenting on the information on social media about the transfer of military equipment to the border with Ukraine and Moldova, announced about the holding of military exercises with the participation of NATO countries.