Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Poland, Romania announce about holding military exercises

Poland and Romania have announced on April 28 about holding military exercises amid Russian special operations in Ukraine, Ria Novosti informed.

Poland, Romania announce about holding military exercises

Poland, Romania announce about holding military exercises
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In Poland, starting from May 1, military equipment will be transported on almost all roads of the country for a month, the citizens were urged not to take photos, not to publish information about the equipment, its movement. It was noted that the movement of equipment will be carried out mainly in the north and east of the country.
Meanwhile, the Romanian Defense Ministry, commenting on the information on social media about the transfer of military equipment to the border with Ukraine and Moldova, announced about the holding of military exercises with the participation of NATO countries.

     

Politics

Principled disagreements over Karabakh status maintained between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Russia

Russia has now focused its efforts on the formats that ensure real results in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

All news from section

Next meeting of Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group to take place in near future- Zakharova

The next session of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group dealing with...

Erdogan comments on Armenia-Turkey normalization

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey...

‘Never again’: Armenian Genocide commemorated in United States Capitol

Members of the US Congress, representatives of Washington DC's human rights, faith-based, and ethnic...

Armenian Ombudsperson highlights increasing international presence in Artsakh

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan is in Paris on a working visit, her Office said.

France welcomes latest direct phone talk between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

France welcomes the recent direct phone call between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers and...

Artsakh Ombudsman’s report on Azerbaijani violations disseminated as official document in UN

The report of the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic "On the Violations of the Rights of Artsakh...

Economy

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of his visit to India. Armenian businessmen accompanied the FM to the financial capital of India, the foreign ministry said.

All news from section

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

Society

Renovation of old churches planned in Artsakh

It is not planned to build a new church in Artsakh in the near future, but renovation of the old churches is planned.

All news from section

Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan convened a thematic press conference

On April 28, on the initiative of the Artsakh Press Club, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace...

Agricultural work being conducted in Kochoghot

In the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region these days agricultural work is being conducted.

A scientific-practical conference organized in the Artsakh State University

On April 27, a scientific-practical conference on "Priorities of psychological work in the field of education...

A new water pipeline built in Karahunj

A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s...

The construction of a new regulating pool in Tsovategh being completed

The construction of a regulating pool in the Tsovategh community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being...

A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital

On April 25, on the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, the city round of the shooting competition...

Military

Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

All news from section

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic...

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

Poland, Romania announce about holding military exercises
Biden asks Congress for $33 billion in aid for Ukraine
Putin said civilians can exit Azovstal, this is no negotiations matter — Kremlin spokesman
Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base
Lukashenko Believes Other Former Soviet Republics May Also Join Union State
more news

Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

All news from section

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

All news from section

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Diaspora

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

All news from section

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

International

WhatsApp offering cashback rewards on payments in India

All news from section

Poland, Romania announce about holding military exercises

Biden asks Congress for $33 billion in aid for Ukraine

Putin said civilians can exit Azovstal, this is no negotiations matter — Kremlin spokesman

Most Read

month

week

day

Search