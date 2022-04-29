Artsakhpress

WhatsApp offering cashback rewards on payments in India

WhatsApp, the most popular smartphone app in India, is employing one of the most popular strategies that has proven to drive users in the world’s second largest market to a service: cash-back, TechCrunch reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Meta-owned instant messaging service is running a campaign as part of which it is giving away about 11 Indian rupees, or 14 cents, up to three times to users if they send money to three different people on the app, according to users and an official company support page.

The reward comes at a time when WhatsApp is attempting to expand the reach of its mobile payments service in India. Even as WhatsApp began exploring mobile payments in India as early as 2017, regulatory pushback has prevented the popular app from aggressively expanding its payments service.
WhatsApp got some relief earlier this month when the National Payments Corporation of India, the payments body that oversees the popular payments protocol UPI, which WhatsApp is using, permitted the messaging firm to extend the payments service to 100 million users, up from 40 million earlier.
WhatsApp, which began testing the cash-back rewards in India as early as November of last year (if not earlier), is extending the perk to users who have been using the app for at least 30 days and have registered for payments on WhatsApp by adding their bank account details.

WhatsApp Business users are not eligible.


     

Politics

Blinken says US trying to prevent resumption of conflict by Azerbaijan, Armenia

During Thursday’s hearings at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked to comment on the situation around Artsakh, news.am informs.

Growing Congressional calls to zero-out U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

A bipartisan group of 64 U.S. Representatives called on leaders of the House Appropriations Committee...

Principled disagreements over Karabakh status maintained between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Russia

Russia has now focused its efforts on the formats that ensure real results in the Nagorno Karabakh issue,...

Next meeting of Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group to take place in near future- Zakharova

The next session of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group dealing with...

Erdogan comments on Armenia-Turkey normalization

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey...

‘Never again’: Armenian Genocide commemorated in United States Capitol

Members of the US Congress, representatives of Washington DC's human rights, faith-based, and ethnic...

Armenian Ombudsperson highlights increasing international presence in Artsakh

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan is in Paris on a working visit, her Office said.

Economy

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of his visit to India. Armenian businessmen accompanied the FM to the financial capital of India, the foreign ministry said.

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

Society

Renovation of old churches planned in Artsakh

It is not planned to build a new church in Artsakh in the near future, but renovation of the old churches is planned.

Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan convened a thematic press conference

On April 28, on the initiative of the Artsakh Press Club, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace...

Agricultural work being conducted in Kochoghot

In the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region these days agricultural work is being conducted.

A scientific-practical conference organized in the Artsakh State University

On April 27, a scientific-practical conference on "Priorities of psychological work in the field of education...

A new water pipeline built in Karahunj

A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s...

The construction of a new regulating pool in Tsovategh being completed

The construction of a regulating pool in the Tsovategh community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being...

A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital

On April 25, on the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, the city round of the shooting competition...

Military

Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction of the Republic, the defense ministry said.

Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic...

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Poland, Romania announce about holding military exercises
Blinken says US trying to prevent resumption of conflict by Azerbaijan, Armenia
Biden asks Congress for $33 billion in aid for Ukraine
Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline
Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Diaspora

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

International

Poland, Romania announce about holding military exercises

Biden asks Congress for $33 billion in aid for Ukraine

Putin said civilians can exit Azovstal, this is no negotiations matter — Kremlin spokesman

