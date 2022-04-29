A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense said that according to preliminary data 20-year-old Private Samvel Sanoyan was shot by one of his comrades.
“Private Sanoyan died while being transported to a hospital. An investigation is underway to reveal the circumstances of the incident,” the Ministry of Defense said.