Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense said that according to preliminary data 20-year-old Private Samvel Sanoyan was shot by one of his comrades.

“Private Sanoyan died while being transported to a hospital. An investigation is underway to reveal the circumstances of the incident,” the Ministry of Defense said.