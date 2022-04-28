Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that the Union State of Belarus and Russia may attract other countries, TASS reports.
Lukashenko Believes Other Former Soviet Republics May Also Join Union State
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I'm sure that other republics of the former Soviet Union will also join such a union," he said on Thursday at a meeting with Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev, the president’s press service reported.
Lukashenko noted that he sees a great interest of the Russian regions in developing cooperation with Belarus. "Thanks to you we have this cooperation and we are trying to build a single Union State based on new principles, so that no one would be offended, and so that sovereign and independent states - Belarus and Russia - would develop," he said.