Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that the Union State of Belarus and Russia may attract other countries, TASS reports.

April 28, 2022, 17:47 Lukashenko Believes Other Former Soviet Republics May Also Join Union State

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I'm sure that other republics of the former Soviet Union will also join such a union," he said on Thursday at a meeting with Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev, the president’s press service reported.

Lukashenko noted that he sees a great interest of the Russian regions in developing cooperation with Belarus. "Thanks to you we have this cooperation and we are trying to build a single Union State based on new principles, so that no one would be offended, and so that sovereign and independent states - Belarus and Russia - would develop," he said.