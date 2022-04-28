Artsakhpress

International

West encouraging Kiev to attack Russia with NATO-supplied weapons, says diplomat

Western countries are openly calling on Ukraine to attack Russian territory using the weapons they supply to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have already commented the other day on statements by British Deputy Defense Minister [James] Heappey about okaying Ukraine's strikes on Russian military targets," she said, "In other words, the West is openly calling on Kiev to attack Russia, even with weapons received from NATO countries."

According to Zakharova, Kiev has taken this as a guide to action: over the past few weeks, the Ukrainian armed forces have shelled Russian border territories, resulting in casualties and destruction.

"Further evidence that [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky's regime is not independent in its decisions and is completely dependent on external handlers," a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

She also stressed that such criminal activity of the Ukrainian military against the Russian territory cannot go unanswered. "I would like Kiev and Western capitals to take seriously the statements of our country's Defense Ministry that further Ukrainian provocations to strike Russian targets will definitely lead to a harsh response from Russia," Zakharova pointed out.


     

Politics

Principled disagreements over Karabakh status maintained between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Russia

Russia has now focused its efforts on the formats that ensure real results in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

Economy

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of his visit to India. Armenian businessmen accompanied the FM to the financial capital of India, the foreign ministry said.

Society

Renovation of old churches planned in Artsakh

It is not planned to build a new church in Artsakh in the near future, but renovation of the old churches is planned.

Military

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Analytical

Interview

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Sport

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Diaspora

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

International

West encouraging Kiev to attack Russia with NATO-supplied weapons, says diplomat

