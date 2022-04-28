It is not planned to build new churches in Artsakh in the near future, but it is planned to renovate the old churches of the republic.

April 28, 2022, 15:06 Renovation of old churches planned in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress"reports, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan stated this at today's thematic press conference, referring to the process of church building in Artsakh.

"The construction in the Amaras monastery complex has been already in the third stage. In 2023 all the construction work of the church will be completed," said Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.

According to the plan, in the near future they will visit Bri Yeghtsi Monastery located in the community of Hatsi of Artsakh's Martuni region to organize cleaning of the sanctuary and the area adjacent to it.

"We will also carry out cleaning work in the Yeritsmankants Monastery located in the region of Martakert. At the same time we will organize a pilgrimage. We have already done that kind of work in the area of Hakobavank, in the Yeghishe Monastery of Chartar," said Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.