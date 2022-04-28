Renovation of old churches planned in Artsakh

It is not planned to build new churches in Artsakh in the near future, but it is planned to renovate the old churches of the republic.
Russia has now focused its efforts on the formats that ensure real results in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.
The next session of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group dealing with...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey...
Members of the US Congress, representatives of Washington DC's human rights, faith-based, and ethnic...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan is in Paris on a working visit, her Office said.
France welcomes the recent direct phone call between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers and...
The report of the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic "On the Violations of the Rights of Artsakh...
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of his visit to India. Armenian businessmen accompanied the FM to the financial capital of India, the foreign ministry said.
During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
On April 28, on the initiative of the Artsakh Press Club, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace...
In the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region these days agricultural work is being conducted.
On April 27, a scientific-practical conference on "Priorities of psychological work in the field of education...
A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s...
The construction of a regulating pool in the Tsovategh community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being...
On April 25, on the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, the city round of the shooting competition...
Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...
On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...
A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
