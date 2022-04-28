On April 28, on the initiative of the Artsakh Press Club, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, convened a thematic press conference dedicated to the Armenian historical and cultural monuments in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Due to the war we have had both territorial and human losses.

We have spoken about this many times. And under the direction of Garegin II Catholicos of All Armenians, an office for the spiritual and cultural heritage of Artsakh has been established in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, which deals with the fate of Artsakh's historical and cultural monuments.

The Mother See has appealed to many countries, world church organizations, sister churches, UNESCO, pursuing one goal - the protection of sanctuaries, churches and monasteries in our occupied territories. Living in the 21st century, it is easy to study and see what manuscript Azerbaijan leaves in the churches of the occupied territories - the erasure of Christian symbols, documents and even destruction," said His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.

"Before Easter, we invited our people to a joint prayer; the whole purpose of which was to unite the Armenians, to take over Artsakh through prayer. It was also a way to warm the heart and soul of the people of Artsakh.

If we lose Artsakh, the consequences will be very bitter. And for the Armenians to have a spiritual revival, there should be a joint prayer, pan-Armenian programs, nationwide visits to Artsakh," Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan concluded.