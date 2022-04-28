Finland Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles: Minister

Finland does not intend to agree with the Russia’s condition of paying for gas supplied from Russia in rubles, Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen told Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, TASS reports.

"We make the decision in the government committee for economic policy that Finland will not opt for ruble payments," the newspaper said, citing the Minister.

The government’s position was communicated to Finnish state-owned gas company Gasum, Tuppurainen added.