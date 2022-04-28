Artsakhpress

Polish PGNiG confirms complete halt in gas supplies by Gazprom

Polish energy company PGNiG confirmed a complete halt in gas supplies by Gazprom under the Yamal contract, the company announced on Wednesday on its official website, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA announces that Gazprom has halted all natural gas supplies under the Yamal contract. The development has no impact on current deliveries to PGNiG’s customers, who are receiving the fuel according to their demand. Although PGNiG has duly met all its obligations under the Yamal contract, on April 27th 2022 Gazprom halted natural gas supplies it is obliged to deliver according to the contract and PGNiG’s nominations," the company said.
The company considers the halt of natural gas supplies a breach of the Yamal contract. "PGNiG reserves the right to raise claims in connection with the halt and will use all of its contractual rights and rights under applicable provisions of law," the statement said.
On Tuesday, Gazprom said it refused to continue supplying gas to Poland under the Yamal contract, as the Polish side did not agree to pay for this gas in rubles. Recently, Poland received 9 bln cubic meters of gas per year through this contact.
President Vladimir Putin ordered on March 23 that unfriendly states must pay for Russian gas in rubles, saying that Moscow would refuse to accept payments under gas contracts with those states in "compromised" currencies, particularly meaning dollars and euros.

     

Armenian Ombudsperson highlights increasing international presence in Artsakh

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan is in Paris on a working visit, her Office said.

France welcomes latest direct phone talk between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

France welcomes the recent direct phone call between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers and...

Artsakh Ombudsman’s report on Azerbaijani violations disseminated as official document in UN

The report of the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic "On the Violations of the Rights of Artsakh...

US trying to push back on any unilateral actions particularly by Azerbaijan that would only inflame situation - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed Azerbaijan in actions that inflame the situation with regard...

Armenia FM meets with India PM

On April 26, Armenia’s foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in India, attended—within...

Artsakh FM met with heads of parliamentary factions in the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh

On April 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with heads of...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with officials of the judicial system of the Artsakh Republic

On April 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with responsible officials of the...

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of his visit to India. Armenian businessmen accompanied the FM to the financial capital of India, the foreign ministry said.

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

Agricultural work being conducted in Kochoghot

In the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region these days agricultural work is being conducted.

A scientific-practical conference organized in the Artsakh State University

On April 27, a scientific-practical conference on "Priorities of psychological work in the field of education...

A new water pipeline built in Karahunj

A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s...

The construction of a new regulating pool in Tsovategh being completed

The construction of a regulating pool in the Tsovategh community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being...

A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital

On April 25, on the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, the city round of the shooting competition...

"Wake up, Lao!" Torchlight procession dedicated to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—also took place...

Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims held in Stepanakert

On April 24, on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited...

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Polish PGNiG confirms complete halt in gas supplies by Gazprom

Gazprom fully suspends gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland due to failure to pay in rubles

EU to bring dependence on Russian energy to zero by 2027, says European Commissioner

Poland Wants to Send Its Forces to Ukraine as NATO Peacekeepers: Lavrov

