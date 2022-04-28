Polish PGNiG confirms complete halt in gas supplies by Gazprom

Polish energy company PGNiG confirmed a complete halt in gas supplies by Gazprom under the Yamal contract, the company announced on Wednesday on its official website, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA announces that Gazprom has halted all natural gas supplies under the Yamal contract. The development has no impact on current deliveries to PGNiG’s customers, who are receiving the fuel according to their demand. Although PGNiG has duly met all its obligations under the Yamal contract, on April 27th 2022 Gazprom halted natural gas supplies it is obliged to deliver according to the contract and PGNiG’s nominations," the company said.

The company considers the halt of natural gas supplies a breach of the Yamal contract. "PGNiG reserves the right to raise claims in connection with the halt and will use all of its contractual rights and rights under applicable provisions of law," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Gazprom said it refused to continue supplying gas to Poland under the Yamal contract, as the Polish side did not agree to pay for this gas in rubles. Recently, Poland received 9 bln cubic meters of gas per year through this contact.

President Vladimir Putin ordered on March 23 that unfriendly states must pay for Russian gas in rubles, saying that Moscow would refuse to accept payments under gas contracts with those states in "compromised" currencies, particularly meaning dollars and euros.