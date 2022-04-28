Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of his visit to India. Armenian businessmen accompanied the FM to the financial capital of India, the foreign ministry said.

April 28, 2022, 10:12 Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In Mumbai, FM Mirzoyan inaugurated the Armenian Trade Office which functions under the Honorary Consulate of Armenia in Chennai.

On the same day, together with the Armenian business delegation the Foreign Minister visited the largest port of India, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port of Mumbai, which handles more than half of the sea shipments of India. After touring the port, the delegation was hosted at the PSA Mumbai headquarters, the operator of the port.

During a presentation on the port’s operations, ideas were exchanged on the possibilities and technical details for conducting shipments from the Mumbai port to Armenia.

B2B meetings between Armenian and Indian businessmen took place later in the day.

With the participation of the Armenian Ambassador to India, a meeting was held between the Armenian businessmen and the Vice President of IHCL, a subsidiary of the Tata Group multinational conglomerate.