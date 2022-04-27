In the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region these days agricultural work is being conducted.

April 27, 2022, 16:19 Agricultural work being conducted in Kochoghot

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Veliko Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress".

"At this time of the year, the daily life of the villagers is more than full. Some of them continue to be engaged in cattle breeding. "80% of the men in the community work in the "Base Metals" company," said Sargsyan.

“Thirteen displaced families with forty-eight residents have settled in Kochoghot; all of them have been provided with the necessary living conditions.

"In 2016, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund built a community center in the village, which is a two-story multifunctional building with a ceremony hall, a library, a computer room, an aid station and a lobby. The building is furnished, has a heating and ventilation system," said the head of the community.

The village school has 72 students. 7 of them are from displaced families.