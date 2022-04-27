A scientific-practical conference organized in the Artsakh State University

On April 27, a scientific-practical conference on "Priorities of psychological work in the field of education in modern conditions" was organized in the Artsakh State University.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Anahit Hakobyan delivered a welcoming speech at the conference.

"The inexhaustible energy and potential of the Armenian identity are expressed in our homeland. In order to keep the military-patriotic spirit high in our country, it is very important to improve the educational sphere, as well as to provide universal inclusive education at all levels. Such scientific-practical conferences are called to strengthen our spirit," he said.

In his speech, the rector of the university Armen Sargsyan mentioned that after the 44-day war, new challenges had arisen in the educational institutions of Artsakh; there was a great need for psychological work among staff, pupils and students.

"The situation was difficult; the lecturers and especially the students were in a state of psychological depression.

"Together with the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, we initiated and held numerous consultations, in which we involved the psychological groups of the Russian peacekeeping forces," the rector said, emphasizing that the "Psychology" educational program is one of the most progressive programs.