Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide for the second year in a row.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Here is an excerpt from Pres. Biden’s acknowledgment: “On April 24, 1915, Ottoman authorities arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople. Thus began the Armenian genocide -- one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century. Today, we remember the one and a half million Armenians who were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination, and mourn the tragic loss of so many lives…. Today, 107 years later, the American people continue to honor all Armenians who perished in the genocide.”
In his statement, Pres. Biden used the word ‘Genocide’ four times and once ‘Meds Yeghern,’ an Armenian term used to describe the mass killings, before Raphael Lemkin coined the term Genocide in the 1940’s. Pres. Biden also identified ‘Ottoman authorities’ as perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide.
While Armenians appreciate the sympathetic words of Pres. Biden, he must be reminded that a similar danger of extinction is looming today over Artsakh. He should not have approved military aid to Azerbaijan, a country that is intent on wiping out both Artsakh and Armenia.
Pres. Biden should turn his moral acknowledgment of the Armenian Genocide to actionable foreign policy by pressuring Turkey to recognize its crime, compensate for the mass murders committed by its predecessor regime, and return the occupied Western Armenian lands. Recognition without restitution is meaningless!
Just as Western countries rose to the defense of Ukraine with massive military and humanitarian assistance, so should they protect Artsakh. During the 2020 war, Artsakh was subjected to a brutal attack by Azerbaijan, Turkey, and imported Jihadist terrorists, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. But the world remained silent. There should be no favoritism for the suffering of one people over another. All human beings deserve the same protection.
In addition to Pres. Biden’s declaration on the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, statements were issued by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Vice President of Argentina Cristina Fernandez, President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and several other leaders. However, the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel are some of the countries that are still afraid of Turkey to acknowledge the truth about the mass murders of 1.5 million Armenians.
Turkey, the perpetrator of the genocide, and its vassal state, Azerbaijan, continue to deny the Armenian Genocide. Armenians around the world and all people of goodwill continue to hold protests, exposing their lies and remind the world of the mass murders.
This year, on April 23, when Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Montevideo, Uruguay, a group of Armenians protested his visit. Cavusoglu mocked the gathered Armenians by flashing the threatening hand gesture of the Turkish terrorist group, Gray Wolves. Mehmet Ali Agca, who shot and wounded Pope John Paul II in 1981, was a member of the Gray Wolves. Imagine if a German Foreign Minister showed the Nazi insignia to Jewish Holocaust survivors. The President of Uruguay condemned the Turkish Foreign Minister’s undiplomatic gesture and the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish Ambassador to explain the Turkish Foreign Minister’s inappropriate behavior.
Nevertheless, Turkish President Rejep Tayyip Erdogan is beginning to realize the futility of his denials of the Armenian Genocide. After years of threatening the United States if it recognized the Armenian Genocide, Erdogan turned into a mouse after Pres. Biden recognized it last year. Erdogan had arrogantly announced that he will complain to the U.S. President about his recognition of the Armenian Genocide. However, when the two met last June, he did not dare to say a word to Biden about it. Afterwards when the Turkish press asked Erdogan if he complained to Biden about the Genocide, he absurdly said, “No, Biden did not bring it up.” Erdogan was thoroughly humiliated.
In a message to Armenians who had gathered at the Armenian Patriarchate in Istanbul to commemorate the Armenian Genocide on April 24, Erdogan wrote to Armenian Patriarch Sahak Mashalyan: “I believe that we should build the future together, inspired by our deep-rooted unity of up to a thousand years, instead of magnifying the suffering.” Rather than acknowledging the Armenian Genocide, Erdogan claimed that Ottoman citizens (both Armenians and Turks) died as a result of World War I, without distinguishing between the victims of genocide and war.
Furthermore, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that it rejected the statements made on April 24 by various countries: “This includes today’s unfortunate statement by U.S. President Biden, repeating the mistake he made in 2021. We reject such statements and decisions that distort historical facts with political motives, and condemn those who insist on this mistake.” This is coming from the Turkish Foreign Minister who made a terroristic hand gesture in Uruguay.
Meanwhile, the Governor of Istanbul banned the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, which had been held annually since 2010, except for the last two years due to covid.
Finally, Garo Paylan, the Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament, submitted a bold resolution to the Parliament last week demanding that it recognize the Armenian Genocide, identify those responsible, remove their names from public places, and grant Turkish citizenship to the victims and their families. Paylan came under vicious attacks from Turkish officials. The Speaker of Parliament rejected his motion. The spokesman of AKP, the ruling party, demanded an apology from Paylan and threatened to sue him. Furthermore, Pres. Erdogan condemned Paylan and urged the Parliament “to deal with him.”
If Turkish leaders don’t mind to be humiliated and exposed to the world for denying that their country committed genocide, Armenians will continue to expose them as supporters of barbaric actions. The sooner they come to their senses, acknowledge the Genocide and make amends, the sooner they will stop being disgraced.
By Harut Sassounian
Publisher, The California Courier

     

Politics

Artsakh Ombudsman’s report on Azerbaijani violations disseminated as official document in UN

The report of the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic "On the Violations of the Rights of Artsakh People by Azerbaijan in February - March 2022” was disseminated as an official document in the United Nations Organization (UN.

All news from section

Armenia FM meets with India PM

On April 26, Armenia’s foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in India, attended—within...

Artsakh FM met with heads of parliamentary factions in the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh

On April 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with heads of...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with officials of the judicial system of the Artsakh Republic

On April 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with responsible officials of the...

Azerbaijan attempts final round of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh, MP warns PACE

Member of Parliament of Armenia, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Foreign Relations and...

Artsakh FM, students of Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School discuss Azerbaijani- Karabakh conflict

On April 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received the delegation...

Int’l community cannot demand Armenians of Artsakh to live under Azerbaijan’s rule – MP says at PACE

Member of Parliament of Armenia from the opposition “Armenia” faction Armen Gevorgyan delivered...

Economy

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.

All news from section

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Society

A new water pipeline built in Karahunj

A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

All news from section

The construction of a new regulating pool in Tsovategh being completed

The construction of a regulating pool in the Tsovategh community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being...

A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital

On April 25, on the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, the city round of the shooting competition...

"Wake up, Lao!" Torchlight procession dedicated to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—also took place...

Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims held in Stepanakert

On April 24, on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited...

“Extremely incompetent” disinformation – Artsakh authorities on Azeri-generated fake news on evacuation

The authorities of Artsakh warned that the reports of the evacuation of the city of Stepanakert are fake...

Arayik Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide

On April 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with the third president...

Military

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

All news from section

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Artsakh Ombudsman’s report on Azerbaijani violations disseminated as official document in UN
Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment
Armenia FM meets with India PM
EU to bring dependence on Russian energy to zero by 2027, says European Commissioner
Poland Wants to Send Its Forces to Ukraine as NATO Peacekeepers: Lavrov
more news

Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

All news from section

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

All news from section

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Diaspora

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

All news from section

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

International

EU to bring dependence on Russian energy to zero by 2027, says European Commissioner

All news from section

Poland Wants to Send Its Forces to Ukraine as NATO Peacekeepers: Lavrov

China not interested in World War III, favors peace in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

Ukraine seeks $2 billion per month from US in emergency economic aid

Most Read

month

week

day

Search