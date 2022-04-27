Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide for the second year in a row.
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide for the second year in a row.
The report of the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic "On the Violations of the Rights of Artsakh People by Azerbaijan in February - March 2022” was disseminated as an official document in the United Nations Organization (UN.
On April 26, Armenia’s foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in India, attended—within...
On April 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with heads of...
On April 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with responsible officials of the...
Member of Parliament of Armenia, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Foreign Relations and...
On April 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received the delegation...
Member of Parliament of Armenia from the opposition “Armenia” faction Armen Gevorgyan delivered...
During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...
A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
The construction of a regulating pool in the Tsovategh community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being...
On April 25, on the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, the city round of the shooting competition...
A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—also took place...
On April 24, on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited...
The authorities of Artsakh warned that the reports of the evacuation of the city of Stepanakert are fake...
On April 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with the third president...
Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...
On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...
A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
month
week
day