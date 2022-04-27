Armenia FM meets with India PM

On April 26, Armenia’s foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in India, attended—within the framework of the Raisina Dialogue conference—a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The prospects of overcoming various challenges of the modern world and, in that sense, the possibilities of cooperation were discussed. During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Narendra Modi held a conversation on Armenian-Indian relations.