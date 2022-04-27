Artsakhpress

International

EU to bring dependence on Russian energy to zero by 2027, says European Commissioner

The European Union intends to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and bring it to zero by the end of 2027, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said in an interview with the Messaggero newspaper published on Tuesday when commenting on the RePower EU program announced in March.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "As the evolution of various packages of sanctions will most probably include energy, we are dealing with it. The first goal is to reduce the dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of this year to bring it to zero by 2027, while the second is to develop a strategy that will not slow down the climate shift," he said, adding that "the way towards reducing the dependence on Russian energy lies through renewable sources."

The commissioner admitted that the European Union will have to downgrade its outlook on economic growth of 4% projected earlier. "So far it is early to say whether this slowdown will lead to stagnation as there are certain positive moments inherited from the second half of 2021, such as a very low unemployment level and a very high level of saving activity," he explained. "The stagnation risk will also largely depend on the continuity of the conflict in Ukraine," Gentiloni noted.


     

Politics

Artsakh FM met with heads of parliamentary factions in the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh

On April 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with heads of parliamentary factions in the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh MFA stated.

All news from section

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with officials of the judicial system of the Artsakh Republic

On April 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with responsible officials of the...

Azerbaijan attempts final round of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh, MP warns PACE

Member of Parliament of Armenia, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Foreign Relations and...

Artsakh FM, students of Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School discuss Azerbaijani- Karabakh conflict

On April 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received the delegation...

Int’l community cannot demand Armenians of Artsakh to live under Azerbaijan’s rule – MP says at PACE

Member of Parliament of Armenia from the opposition “Armenia” faction Armen Gevorgyan delivered...

European Union has to put pressure on Turkey to stop denying the Genocide – former Swedish MP

There is international pressure on the recognition of the Armenian genocide, but in order for more countries...

Turkish MP calls for “facing history” over Armenian Genocide

Turkish Member of Parliament Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu from the HDP party issued a statement on the...

Economy

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.

All news from section

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Society

A new water pipeline built in Karahunj

A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

All news from section

The construction of a new regulating pool in Tsovategh being completed

The construction of a regulating pool in the Tsovategh community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being...

A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital

On April 25, on the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, the city round of the shooting competition...

"Wake up, Lao!" Torchlight procession dedicated to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—also took place...

Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims held in Stepanakert

On April 24, on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited...

“Extremely incompetent” disinformation – Artsakh authorities on Azeri-generated fake news on evacuation

The authorities of Artsakh warned that the reports of the evacuation of the city of Stepanakert are fake...

Arayik Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide

On April 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with the third president...

Military

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

All news from section

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

EU to bring dependence on Russian energy to zero by 2027, says European Commissioner
Poland Wants to Send Its Forces to Ukraine as NATO Peacekeepers: Lavrov
Artsakh FM met with heads of parliamentary factions in the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh
President Arayik Harutyunyan met with officials of the judicial system of the Artsakh Republic
The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Diaspora

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

International

EU to bring dependence on Russian energy to zero by 2027, says European Commissioner

Poland Wants to Send Its Forces to Ukraine as NATO Peacekeepers: Lavrov

China not interested in World War III, favors peace in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

Ukraine seeks $2 billion per month from US in emergency economic aid

