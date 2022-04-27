US trying to push back on any unilateral actions particularly by Azerbaijan that would only inflame situation - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed Azerbaijan in actions that inflame the situation with regard to Nagorno Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In his remarks at the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee session, Secretary Blinken said the United States supports a long-term political settlement with regard to Nagorno Karabakh.

“I have been very actively in directly engaged with leadership in both Armenia and Azerbaijan including just as recently as a week ago phone calls with Prime Minister Pashinyan and with President Aliyev, as well as their foreign ministers, trying to help advance prospects for a long-term political settlement with regard to Nagorno Karabakh”, Blinken said. “We have been developing and promoting various confidence-building measures. We have been trying to push back on any unilateral actions particularly by Azerbaijan that would only inflame the situation and we have a number of programs in place that are part of the budget to try to help advance more peaceful prospects”.