Artsakh FM met with heads of parliamentary factions in the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh

On April 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with heads of parliamentary factions in the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: A wide range of issues related to the recent regional developments, the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict and the foreign policy of Artsakh were discussed.