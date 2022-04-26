Poland Wants to Send Its Forces to Ukraine as NATO Peacekeepers: Lavrov

Statements made by Polish authorities clearly indicate Warsaw’s intent to send its forces to Ukraine under NATO peacekeeping flags, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Russian TV Monday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Statements made by Polish authorities clearly indicate Warsaw’s intent to send its forces to Ukraine under NATO peacekeeping flags, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Russian TV Monday, TASS reports.

"When shipping weapons and basically advertising their efforts in this area, all leaders state that sending NATO troops [to Ukraine] is not an option. Except for Poland, whose Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposed some peacekeeping operation in Ukraine, being clearly interested in sending its servicemen there under peacekeeping flags," Lavrov said.

The US and other Western states seek to devalue the veto power in the UN Security Council, but it is a dangerous trend, Russian Foreign Minister said.

"Right now, the Americans and other Western states are trying to devalue this veto power by delegating UN Security Council prerogatives to UN General Assembly, where, […] by twisting arms, blackmailing, threats, up to threats against delegations’ bank accounts, places of education of their children, […] they gain a forced, forcefully achieved majority. This is a dangerous trend, because the Security Council, with its five permanent members that have veto power, is the last remaining island of international law," he said.