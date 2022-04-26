President Arayik Harutyunyan met with officials of the judicial system of the Artsakh Republic

On April 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with responsible officials of the republic's judicial system, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: A number of issues related to the judicial sphere, as well as the country's domestic and foreign policy and security were discussed during the meeting.



In his remarks, President Harutyunyan emphasized that throughout the state-building process, the position of all the branches of state power and the people in the matter of shaping the country's future has always been in tune, based on the realization of the right of peoples to self-determination.



The Head of State also touched upon the reforms outlined in the judicial sphere and the programs aimed at the normal functioning of the judiciary. According to Arayik Harutyunyan, the building conditions of the recently completed new administrative complex will allow to organize the work of the courts more efficiently.