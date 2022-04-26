The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

The final round of the Armenian basketball championship among 14-16-year old girls was held on April 18-24 in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School took part in the championship and won the 1st honorable place.

Today the athletes were welcomed in Stepanakert. In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head coach Gevorg Shahnazaryan noted that this year the women's and girls' national team has already brought the second victory to Artsakh.

Nadezhda Matosyan, a participant of the championship, said: "Our team has participated in various championships many times, winning prizes. Last year we participated in the European Basketball Championship, winning the third prize.

"This summer, the next European Basketball Championship will take place, in which we will participate with four members from our team, we will try to take the first place again," the athlete said.