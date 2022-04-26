Artsakhpress

Politics

Azerbaijan attempts final round of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh, MP warns PACE

Member of Parliament of Armenia, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Foreign Relations and member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Eduard Aghajanyan delivered a speech at the PACE spring session.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In his remarks, Aghajanyan said that Azerbaijan exploited the fact that the international community was pre-occupied with the Ukrainian crisis and undertook blatant actions in breach of European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Below is the full speech:

“Indeed, the crisis in Ukraine and its humanitarian consequences are of utmost importance for the Council of Europe at this point.

Unfortunately, as one could anticipate, Azerbaijan took advantage of the total preoccupation of international community with the Ukrainian crisis, undertaking blatant actions in breach of European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

More specifically, based on the Government’s request, the European Court of Human Rights indicated interim measures by calling on Azerbaijan to refrain from actions that would contribute to breaches of civilians’ Convention rights and to respect their obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Despite the foregoing, even after the indication of the interim measures by the Court, Azerbaijan has continued to violate its obligations under the Convention.

As such, Since February 2022, Azerbaijani armed forces have continuously terrorized the population of the bordering villages of Artsakh through various criminal acts of physical threat and psychological pressure, through direct, threatening and intimidating statements addressed to the civilian population using loudspeakers. In regularly played statements the population of bordering villages are being told to stop farming and leave their homes, otherwise being threatened by physical reprise of their families.

During the same period, On March 7, the gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh was disrupted, leaving over 150,000 people without heating, with 1.5 meters of snow on the ground and at an unprecedented freezing condition.
With much international pressure, Azerbaijan restored the gas supply on March 19 only to cut it out again after 2 days.
Dear colleagues, all of the abovementioned is a classical example of an act of ethnic cleansing. And while on international platforms, Azerbaijani officials often state that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over and that Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh can live peacefully in their homes, on the ground Azerbaijan is attempting to force a final round of ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, taking advantage of international community’s distraction by the Ukrainian crisis.
Despite this, Armenia remains committed to an agenda of peace in the South Caucasus and sees the final and peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.”

     

Azerbaijan attempts final round of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh, MP warns PACE

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.

A new water pipeline built in Karahunj

A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

China not interested in World War III, favors peace in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Azerbaijan attempts final round of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh, MP warns PACE
Artsakh FM, students of Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School discuss Azerbaijani- Karabakh conflict
Int’l community cannot demand Armenians of Artsakh to live under Azerbaijan’s rule – MP says at PACE
Ukraine seeks $2 billion per month from US in emergency economic aid
Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

China not interested in World War III, favors peace in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

