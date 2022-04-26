A new water pipeline built in Karahunj

A 600-meter-long water pipeline has been built for the new district of the Karahunj community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Arsen Ghahramanyan told "Artsakhpress" .

"We have a problem with irrigation water in the village. The construction of a new water pipeline will solve the problem. We are provided with gas and electricity," he said, emphasizing that the 107 residents of the village are firmly attached to their native Karahunj.

According to the head of the community these days people are engaged in agricultural work.

"70% of the village's own and rented arable lands have passed under the control of the enemy, that is why we have a shortage of arable lands. Some of the villagers are engaged in cattle breeding," said Ghahramanyan.