The construction of a new regulating pool in Tsovategh being completed

The construction of a regulating pool in the Tsovategh community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being completed.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Tsovategh community Samvel Abrahamyan told "Artsakhpress".

"We have a water problem in the village due to the scarcity of water resources. And the construction of a new pool will eliminate the existing problems," Abrahamyan said.

"People live their normal lives. We are all waiting for the establishment of lasting peace in the country," said the head of the community.